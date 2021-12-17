Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 619,078 shares of company stock valued at $47,815,170. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average of $63.56. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.71, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

