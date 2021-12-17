Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 947 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.97. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $68.88.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

