Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $55,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $47,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $61,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLX opened at $178.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

