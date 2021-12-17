Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,130 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.5% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $70.96 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

