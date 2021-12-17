Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DEQ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($21.35) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($25.73) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.09 ($22.57).

Shares of DEQ stock opened at €14.37 ($16.15) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.83 million and a P/E ratio of -8.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is €16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €13.88 ($15.60) and a 12-month high of €21.68 ($24.36).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

