DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $574.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total value of $3,295,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,554 shares of company stock worth $15,963,887. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM traded up $25.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $555.34. 1,296,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,082. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.10. DexCom has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.18 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

