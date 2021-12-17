DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $14.80 Per Share (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Reed anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will earn $14.80 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

DKS stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $10,383,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

