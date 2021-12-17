DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Update

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 82.7% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DIGP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,674. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. DigiPath has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
DigiPath Company Profile
