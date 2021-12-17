DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Update

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 82.7% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DIGP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,674. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. DigiPath has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

DigiPath Company Profile

DigiPath, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. It operates through the Digipath Labs and GroSciences business units. The Digipath Labs business unit focuses on testing all forms of cannabis-based products using FDA-compliant laboratory equipment and proprietary standard operating procedures.

