DigitalBits Trading Down 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $293.78 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.24 or 0.00277444 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008234 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002979 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00016709 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000205 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.