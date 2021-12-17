DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Short Interest Update

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,960,000 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the November 15th total of 46,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 224,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,376,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,323,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,303 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 282,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

DBRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 202,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,296. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.91.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.