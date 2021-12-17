Digitex Token (DGTX) Reaches Market Cap of $5.92 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Digitex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex Token has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00039434 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.04 or 0.00199582 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

