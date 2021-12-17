Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Down to $64.18

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.18, but opened at $62.23. Docebo shares last traded at $63.78, with a volume of 2,355 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCBO shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average is $70.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.08.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Docebo by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 652,604 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Docebo by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,822,000 after purchasing an additional 631,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Docebo by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,906,000 after purchasing an additional 92,971 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth $16,272,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Docebo by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 135,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,483 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

