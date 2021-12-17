Dominic Fisher Buys 113,069 Shares of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) Stock

Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) insider Dominic Fisher acquired 113,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £89,324.51 ($118,044.81).
ASIT stock opened at GBX 79 ($1.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £150.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 84.55. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.78 ($1.23).
Aberforth Split Level Trust Company Profile
