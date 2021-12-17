Dominic Fisher Buys 113,069 Shares of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) Stock

Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) insider Dominic Fisher acquired 113,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £89,324.51 ($118,044.81).

ASIT stock opened at GBX 79 ($1.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £150.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 84.55. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.78 ($1.23).

Aberforth Split Level Trust Company Profile

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

