Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Donaldson’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.9% and 2.4%, respectively. The company is well-positioned to benefit from solid product offerings, a diversified business structure and healthy demand in the quarters ahead. Also, handsome rewards to shareholders raise its attractiveness. For fiscal 2022, the company expects year-over-year sales growth of 8-12% and earnings of $2.57-$2.73 per share (higher than $2.32 generated in fiscal 2021). However, softness at the company’s On-Road business is concerning. Higher costs related to raw material, labor and freight are expected to be a headwind in fiscal 2022. This is likely to lead the gross margin to decline 50 to 100 basis points on a year-over-year basis. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Donaldson stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $54.76 and a 1-year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.13%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,362 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 12.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,321,000 after buying an additional 210,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

