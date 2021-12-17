Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Dover makes up 2.6% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $17,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dover by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Dover by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Dover by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Dover by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Dover by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.08.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $172.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $178.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.