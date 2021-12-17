Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Shares of Doximity stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.08. 3,435,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,280. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.49. Doximity has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, equities analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

