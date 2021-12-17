DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in DraftKings by 25.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other news, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,127,010 shares of company stock valued at $53,453,043. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $26.98 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.