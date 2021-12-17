DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 104736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Specifically, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $4,529,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,127,010 shares of company stock valued at $53,453,043 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after buying an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $241,361,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 108.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,146,000 after buying an additional 3,696,004 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

