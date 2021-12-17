Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st.

In other news, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $56,796.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $657,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,552 shares of company stock worth $1,580,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at $40,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 75.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRQ stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,759. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $40.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

