Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $261,555.20 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

