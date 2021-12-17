Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $104.54 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.08.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.58.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

