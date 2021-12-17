DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 49.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DURECT were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DURECT by 152.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT in the second quarter worth $61,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the second quarter worth $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in DURECT by 308.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 394,740 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 298,093 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRRX opened at $0.97 on Friday. DURECT Co. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $220.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

