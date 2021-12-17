Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $60.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

