Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.61 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $244.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

