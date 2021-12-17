Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 131,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after buying an additional 71,733 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,545 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.16 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.09.

