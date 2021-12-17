East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EWBC opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.81. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.