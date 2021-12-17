Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Down 37.5% in November

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter.

EVG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,997. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

