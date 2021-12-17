Eckoh (LON:ECK) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Eckoh (LON:ECK) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 88 ($1.16) target price on the stock.

ECK stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.71) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.96. Eckoh has a 12 month low of GBX 46.31 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 85.40 ($1.13). The company has a market cap of £137.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Eckoh

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

