Eckoh (LON:ECK) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Eckoh (LON:ECK) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 88 ($1.16) target price on the stock.
ECK stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.71) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.96. Eckoh has a 12 month low of GBX 46.31 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 85.40 ($1.13). The company has a market cap of £137.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
About Eckoh
See Also: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.