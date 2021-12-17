Edgar R. Smith III Buys 3,100 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FGBI opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%. As a group, analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

