Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Sets New 12-Month High at $123.56

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $123.56 and last traded at $122.09, with a volume of 58569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.57.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.16 and its 200-day moving average is $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

