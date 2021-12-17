Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,774 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $35,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,989,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,914,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,946,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.