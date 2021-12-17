Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $320.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $311.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LLY. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.61.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $279.04 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $161.78 and a fifty-two week high of $283.91. The stock has a market cap of $266.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.79.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

