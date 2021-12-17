Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Receives $3.28 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELOX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.32.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

