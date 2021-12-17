Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELOX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ELOX opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $6.77.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eloxx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.