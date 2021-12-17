Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.09

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (CVE:BABY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 134007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 7.00. The firm has a market cap of C$125.04 million and a PE ratio of -6.32.

About Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

