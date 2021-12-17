Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Embark Technology stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Embark Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

