Emerald Advisers LLC Has $703,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pool by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,848,000 after buying an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,722,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pool by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,389,000 after buying an additional 118,755 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,553,000 after buying an additional 105,299 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Pool by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,536,000 after buying an additional 87,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $551.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $527.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.65. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

