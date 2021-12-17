Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 725.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 351,016 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAN opened at $43.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,128,767. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

