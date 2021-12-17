Emerald Advisers LLC Takes $345,000 Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,020 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,580,000 after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 242,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 434,151 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $66.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

