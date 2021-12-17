Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 3,558 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $150,338,000 after acquiring an additional 538,088 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $283.87 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

