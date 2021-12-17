Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Position Trimmed by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,529,000 after buying an additional 103,399 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after buying an additional 22,949 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 26,193 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 57,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,323,000.

EMQQ opened at $42.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.48. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $42.07 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

