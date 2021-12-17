Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.85. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 24,318 shares trading hands.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 44.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Radio during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Radio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Emerson Radio by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,016,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

