EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Companys royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of EMX opened at $2.39 on Monday. EMX Royalty has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $3.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the third quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in EMX Royalty by 65.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 456,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 181,290 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in EMX Royalty by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 551,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EMX Royalty by 165.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares during the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

