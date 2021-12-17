Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Encompass Health stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.91. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

