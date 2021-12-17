Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Endo International traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 37,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,650,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Endo International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Endo International by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 1,946,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Endo International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Endo International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 610,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 52,535 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $866.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

