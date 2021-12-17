Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,587 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $499,395,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $153,217,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.