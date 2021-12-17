Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,300 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 46.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

