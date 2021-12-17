Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 53.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 50.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 51.5% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Raymond James by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $98.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $61.30 and a 52 week high of $103.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average is $93.27. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

