Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Energizer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

ENR stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.14 and a one year high of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 57.69%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.