Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Trading Down 5.6%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.24. 302,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,952,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. Analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Enerplus by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 238,746 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth about $841,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.